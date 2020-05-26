Tuesday , May 26 2020
Two Somali Nationals escape from COVID-19 quarantine centre in Masindi

The Independent May 26, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, NEWS Leave a comment

COVID-19 community screening

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health officials in Masindi district are hunting for two Somali Nationals who escaped from Masindi hospital COVID-19 quarantine center.

The Somalis Ibrahim Muhamed and his wife Shamula Muhamed escaped from the center on Monday.

Dr Rogers Musinguzi, the head of COVID-19 case management team in Masindi district explains that the two were picked from Kijura trading centre in Masindi municipality on Sunday following a tip-off by a boda-boda cyclist.

According to Musinguzi, residents in the area became suspicious and asked the Somalis about their presence in the area. The Somalis told the residents’ that they were from South Sudan and had entered Uganda through Elegu border.

The residents informed the police and health officials who immediately rushed and apprehended the Somali nationals and put under quarantine at Masindi hospital.

However, Dr Musinguzi said that a few hours later, the health officials at Masindi hospital were puzzled after they mysteriously disappeared from the hospital causing fear among the public.

