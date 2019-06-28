Two security officers arrested for kidnapping Tanzanian National

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kalisizo police are holding a Uganda People’s Defense Forces soldier and police detective for allegedly kidnapping a Tanzanian national.

Detective Corporal, Edison Ntibankundiye, who is attached to CPS Kampala and L/Corporal, John Beyeza who is attached to Arua Battalion 5 and Victor Nkundamukama are wanted for kidnapping Idd Sserugo, a Tanzanian trader based in Nakalinzi village in Mutukula Sub County in Kyotera district.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the suspects kidnapped Sserugo on Tuesday and demanded for ransom of Shillings 20million.

Paul Kangave, the Southern Region police spokesperson, says the suspects were picked up from a Guest house in Kalisizo where they were hiding after receiving the ransom from their victim’s relatives.

Kangave says that the suspects face charges of kidnap and obtaining money by false pretense, adding that they have also recovered the money that was sent to the suspects by the victim’s family.

Police also managed to rescue the kidnap victim.

David Matovu, the Kyotera Resident District Commissioner (RDC) has condemned the increasing cases of kidnaps in Masaka region.

He has tasked hotel and guest house operators to register all their clients such that they can easily be located in case any crime is committed in the area.

Matovu has warned members of the public against sending money to kidnappers without involving security.

The incident comes barely a week after security agencies in Masaka recovered a missing toddler that had also been kidnapped for a ransom.

