Two remanded fora Lira based journalist

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Grade One Magistrate Court in Lira has remanded two suspects for allegedly assaulting and robbing a news anchor of Voice of Lango.

The suspects: Godwin Achai 47-year-old and Elvis Omara, 40-year-old all residents of Bazar West, Central Division in Lira City East were arrested on Wednesday after they attacked Sam Bruno Aliga, a Luo News anchor on Wednesday morning as he made his way into the station for the morning news bulletin.

Martin Oming, a cleaner at the station says that it was about 6:44 am when two unidentified people dressed in red clothes parked about 4 meters from Voice of Lango FM premises and intercepted Aliga as he tried to access the station.

According to Oming, he went to remind Aliga that time for news was approaching but the suspect started assaulting Aliga. They also stole Aliga’s mobile phone valued at 540,000 Shillings and 7,000 Shillings.

Achai is a businessman while Omara is the Local Council Secretary Bazar Ward.

On Thursday, the two suspects appeared in court and pleaded not guilty. Through their lawyer, Bosco Twontoo, the suspects applied for bail on grounds that the offence is bailable and the court has the jurisdiction to hear their bail application.

However, Josephine Aryong, the state prosecutor prayed for adjournment of the bail application hearing saying she needed time to reply to the application.

But Igga Adiru, the Grade One Magistrate denied the bail application and remanded the accused to prison.

He adjourned the case to Tuesday when the suspects will appear for their bail application hearing.

URN