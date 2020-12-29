Two pirates arrested in Buvuma

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Buvuma has arrested two people believed to be behind the theft of boat engines on Lake Victoria. The suspects names are still withheld by security until investigations expected to lead to the arrest of others are done.

Buvuma Resident District Commissioner, Kigongo Juma says the suspects have been leading acts of piracy on Lake Victoria targeting boat operators in districts of Namayingo, Buvuma, Mayuge and Jinja. Kigongo notes that security personnel in the four districts teamed up to arrest the pirates.

In Buvuma, the most affected sub-counties are Lubya, Bugaya, Lwaje, and Lyabaana where fishermen and other boat operators have lost their engines and fishing nets to pirates.

Dan Misagga, a fisherman at Buvuma says in one year, they have lost about six engines and fishing nets in Lyabaana sub county. He adds that they have several times been attacked by unknown people wearing face masks and carrying machetes and other metallic weapons.

Ayubu Onale, a boat owner at Kirongo landing site has applauded police for the efforts of arresting pirates saying they had suspended fishing activities in some risky areas.

He notes they have lost engines worth 7 to 9 Million Shillings.

******

URN