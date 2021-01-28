Two men remanded for gang-raping sister in-law

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two young men from Omoro district have appeared before the Gulu Grade One Magistrate, Vian Kwezira on charges of gang-raping their sister in law.

Patrick Olwoch and Sam Kidega, both from Odek Sub –County in Omoro district are accused of gang rapping their 26-year-old sister in –law.

Court heard that on January 21st, 2021 at around 10 am while at Omunyjobi village in Orapwoyo Sub –County in Omoro district, the accused besieged their victim who harvesting sorghum in the garden.

It is alleged that the two followed their victim to the garden pretending to offer some help.

However, upon their arrival in the garden, Olwoch grabbed the knife the victim was using to reap sorghum and used it to threaten her while accusing her of soiling their names in the community.

According to the victim’s statement, the duo wrestled her to the ground while squeezing her neck and took turns to rape her until she became unconscious.

She later reported the incident leading to the arrest of the suspects, who were charged with rape.

Kwezira didn’t allow the accused to plead to the charges since they are facing a capital offence.

He then remanded the duo to Gulu Central Prison until March 17th, 2021 when they will appear in court for the mention of their case. Rape is contrary to Section 123 and 124 of the Penal Code Act.

URN