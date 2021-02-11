Two jailed 100 years for murder and aggravated robbery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The UPDF Second Division Court Martial in Mbarara district has sentenced two civilians to 100 years in jail for murder and aggravated robbery. The two are Mukwenda Mugisha and Paul Dusingizimana.

They were charged and convicted upon their plea of guilty with one count of murder and three counts of aggravated robbery and Kidnap.

Prosecution led by Lt. James Omondi states that Mugisha and Dusingizimana on the 24th of January 2021 using stones and a panga killed a Special Police Constable-SPC Gracious Byaryabakabu who was guarding the district Electoral Commission offices at Makanga Hill, in Kabale municipality.

After killing Byaryabakabu, they stole his firearm and 30 rounds of ammunition.

Omondi also told the court that on the same day while at Rwabukumba village, Kabale municipality the two stole a phone worth 110,000 Shillings and cash 60,000 Shillings from Godfrey Tukamuhabwa and caused grievance body harm. It adds that on 29th January 2021 while along Kabale- Katuna road at Rutenga cell Kabale municipality, the two kidnapped and robbed Patrick Arinaitwe of his phone and 20,000 Shillings using a gun.

Omondi also told the court that the two also robbed Rachael Kyomugisha of her phone Techno pop 2, 100,000 Shillings and a laptop valued at 1.7 Million Shillings using an AK 47.

On Thursday, the Court Martial chairperson Lt. Col Emmanuel Mwesigwa convicted Dusingizimana and Mukwenda of murder, four charges of aggravated robbery and one Kidnap charge upon their plea of guilty. He sentenced them to 100 years for murder and 70 years for each of the aggravated robbery and 30 years for kidnap.

He said that Dusingizimana and Mukwenda will serve the sentences concurrently.

However, Dusingizimana and Mukwenda pleaded not guilty to one charge of aggravated robbery and the court adjourned the case to February 25.

*****

URN