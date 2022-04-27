Two dead, several injured in Mpigi accident

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people have died and several others injured in an accident involving 3 vehicles in Kavule village, Kiringente sub county, Mpigi district.

The accident involving a bus belonging to Baby Coaches, Fuso truck and trailer occurred on Wednesday morning along the busy Kampala-Masaka highway.

One of the dead is said to be the turn man of the Fuso truck who died on the spot. His driver was rushed to hospital with a severed arm.

The other victims were travelling aboard the Baby Coach bus.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the Fuso truck that was destined for Masaka crashed the bus that was heading to Kampala from Bushenyi after hitting the trailer.

Joseph Tulya, the acting Katonga Region Police Spokesperson says they are yet to establish the identity of the deceased persons.

Tulya asked the drivers to always take precautionary measures when driving on major highways in order to save life and property.

URN