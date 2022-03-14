Two dead, 20 injured in Luwero accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least two people were killed on the spot and 20 others injured critically following a head-on collision involving a bus belonging to Baby Coach company and a truck in Luwero district along Kampala-Gulu highway.

The accident occurred at around 3:50am on Monday in Lukomera village, Luwero district when the Baby Coach bus registration number UBG 915U collided with a Mitsubishi Canter truck registration number UBJ 356X.

The dead have been identified as Yusuf Kasajja, the bus driver and his conductor Norris Mwebesa. Ben Gelenga, a survivor says that the bus was destined to Kampala from Arua city while the truck was transporting tomatoes to Juba, South Sudan.

Gelenga says that the truck driver lost control and rammed into the bus killing the two people on the spot and injuring several others. According to Gelenga, he narrowly survived death because he had just left the front seat near the driver and moved to the backseat minutes before the head-on collision.

Other survivors said they were sleeping only to be woken up by a huge bank and noise from several passengers struggling for life.

Several passengers both in the bus and truck sustained injuries on their legs, hands, the head among other body parts. Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson says that many injured travellers were rushed to Luwero hospital and others to hospitals in Kampala city.

He adds that the wreckage of the two vehicles has been towed to Luwero central police station as they investigate the cause of the accident.

The dead bodies were transferred to Luwero hospital. Last week, a Ugandan-based Spanish journalist Sadurni Carrasco Sumaya, 39 died in a motor accident at Chopelwo valley in Kiryandongo district along Kampala-Gulu highway. According to a police report, 89 people lost their lives in accidents between February 28 and March 5, 2022.

URN