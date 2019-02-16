Two dead, 11 injured in Kabale bus accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people have died in an accident that occurred at Kyonyo along the Kabale-Katuna Road, this morning. Eyewitnesses say that the accident occurred at around 4 a.m. when a Rwanda bound Trinity Bus registration number UAX 486X collided with a trailer registration number BUD 720A.

Aggrey Muhwezi, a resident of Kyonyo says that the head-on collision resulted from a mistake by the trailer driver, who crossed from the left and started driving on the right-hand side. The trailer, destined for Kenya was travelling from Burundi, where vehicles are driven on the right.

The deceased was identified as Michael Mwaka, 49, the driver of the Bus and Anthony Kalekwa the driver of the trailer and resident of Ishongorero in Ibanda District.

The Injured Include Janvir Nkeshimana, Timothy Wagoba 30, Musa Masereko, 63, Agnes Kamuliza 38, Eshide Shibumana 20, Rehema Nabagereka 22, Gaddafi Mutabazi 22, Consulanta Hacuritimana 40, Jamil Kisubi 26, Yorande Ntakakutimana 20, and another only identified as Jojo.

The injured have been rushed to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital for treatment while bodies of the deceased have been taken to the hospital mortuary. By the time filling the story, the government of Rwanda had already sent two ambulances to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital to pick some of the critically injured causalities for a referral.

Andrew Muyambi Kishekye, the officer in charge of traffic at Kabale Police Station says that preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the trailer failed to observe Uganda’s traffic rules by keeping left.

On July 9, 2018, one person died and five others were critically injured when the Modern Coast bus registration number UBA 067Y destined for Rwanda collided with a trailer registration number T467BFX/T714ATW at the same spot.

URN