Two confirmed dead after teargassed van rolling in Buikwe

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people admitted at Kawolo hospital on Monday after sustaining serious injuries in an accident during the campaign trail of the National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu have died.

The dead are Jonathan Ssempala and Robert Kigozi. They were among the six people admitted at Kawolo hospital in Lugazi municipality after being involved in an accident while following Kyagulanyi’s campaigns.

The accident happened at midday in the middle of a sugar cane plantation at Nagojje where police stopped Kyagulanyi’s convoy from accessing Namataba and Kayanja trading centers.

According to the eyewitnesses, the accident occurred after police started teargassing NUP supporters to stop them following Kyagulanyi’s convoy. The accident victims were driving in a Super Custom vehicle, which lost control and overturned. The other accident victims are Juma Wassaja, Moses Sentongo, Meddy Sebandeke and Margret Ssimbwa.

Five other people were rushed and admitted at Mukono General Hospital with various injuries they sustained in the campaign trail. Eric Yiga, a journalist working with Salt TV was also admitted at Mukono International Hospital after being knocked by a Boda boda cyclist.

Fred Ssimbwa Kaggwa, the NUP Nakifuma County parliamentary candidate whose wife Margret Ssimbwa was knocked, says most of the accidents are avoidable once police sticks to its role of protecting citizens instead brutalizing them.

He says several people in Buikwe and Mukono sustained injuries but failed to access health centers for proper health care. Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, says police has started investigating circumstances under, which the accidents occurred especially in Mukono.

“Police in Naggalama are investigating a serious accident that happened Monday along Nagojje road, while for Boda boda accidents, preliminary investigations indicate slippery roads and recklessness of riders which rendered them vulnerable to accidents,” Onyango said.

Robert Kyagulanyi, the NUP presidential candidate has appealed to the public to forgive most of the police officers that treat them inhumanely , saying they are only working on the orders of their superiors.

Reverend Peter Bakaluba Mukasa, one of the NUP candidates is dismayed by the conduct of security personnel.

URN