Two bodies retrieved from Lake Victoria at Port Bell

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two bodies have been retrieved from Lake Victoria by Marine police and local fishermen at Port-bell, Luzira.

The two people drowned on Sunday evening where they had reportedly gone for fishing. The bodies of the two victims have been identified as Isilu Daniel and Iliyatu William both fishermen and residents at Port-bell landing site in Luzira.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson said on Monday, police launched the search and at first retrieved only Isilu’s body last evening. The second body of Iliyatu William was recovered today and taken to Mulago hospital for postmortem.

Owoyesigyire has cautioned people against fishing since water levels in most water bodies have increased.

Bogere Hassan, the chairperson Luzira-Port bell landing site said that the victims were overpowered by the high tidal waves at the time they had gone into the water and their boat capsized.

A colleague to the deceased, John Mwanje explains that they would have retrieved the second body on Monday, but police took over the search until they failed and allowed the local fishermen to also get involved in the search.

He explains that the deceased were careless to the extent of not having lifejackets, and one of them was drunk by the time they went into water.

Assistant Inspector General of Police –AIGP Joseph Mugisa, also director of Fire and Emergency Rescue in his 2019 report said his team retrieved more than 150 bodies of drowning victims from lakes and rivers.

URN