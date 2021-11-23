Two arrested in Busia over murder of money changer

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people have been arrested in Busia district for the alleged murder of a money changer.

The suspects have been identified as Denis Omar, 27, a resident of Abochete village, and Robert Omedi 26, a resident of Syonga village in Sikuda sub-county. They are accused of allegedly killing Steven Egesa, a money changer at Mawero market.

Egesa succumbed shortly after being admitted to Busia County hospital in Kenya.

Didas Byaruhanga, the Busia District Police Commander says that the two are considered as key suspects because the deceased allegedly mentioned their names before he died.

He says that the police are processing their files which will be forwarded to the Resident State Antony for perusal.

Fred Bwire, the brother of the deceased says that they want police to help them to carry out thorough investigations into the murder.

Juma Mayende, a money changer operating along Busia customs road wants the police to intensify patrols in the area. He says that they have been robbed several times by thugs who waylay them.

*****

URN