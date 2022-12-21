Two ADF rebels killed in Ntoroko

Ntoroko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two Allied Democratic Forces-ADF rebels were gunned down Tuesday in a fire exchange with Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF in Ntoroko district. UPDF intercepted five rebels in Kayanja village, Bweramule sub-county, seven days after they raided the village.

Rtd Maj Edward Jones Mugabirwe, the Ntoroko Resident District Commissioner-RDC told URN that UPDF intercepted the rebels as they were trying to cross back to the Democratic Republic of Congo leading to a gunfire exchange.

He explained that the rebels were part of the group that crossed into the district last week but managed to get away and were in hiding to get an opportune moment to cross back to DRC. He however says that their luck ran out as UPDF soldiers on routine patrol intercepted them. Mugabirwe says that soldiers killed two rebels in the gunfire exchange but three others managed to get away.

He said that UPDF is hunting for the remaining three rebel fighters. Mugabirwe has called for calm, saying security is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of residents during the festive season.

On Tuesday last week, an estimated 40 ADF rebels attacked Kyobe, Kayanja, and Kyapa villages in Bweramule sub county, forcing hundreds of residents to flee their homes and pitch camp at Karugutu Primary School. Gen Dick Olumu, the Commander of the Mountain Division revealed that during a fire exchange, the army killed 17 rebels, captured 13, and recovered over 17 guns. Olumu also revealed that in the encounter, one civilian and a UPDF soldier were killed.

URN