Twitter reaction to Pakistan’s Champions Trophy triumph

London, United Kingdom | AFP | How Twitter reacted to Pakistan’s Champions Trophy triumph over rivals India on Sunday:

“The biggest thing on display today is @TheRealPCB’s heart. They played with courage and belief. Just an incredible performance by Pakistan.”

— Former Sri Lanka star Kumar Sangakkara @KumarSanga2

“Brilliant from Pakistan! Embraced aggression, freedom in play. Youth and experience all stood up on the biggest stage! Great scenes.”

— Former New Zealand star Brendon McCullum @Bazmccullum

“Congratulations @TheRealPCB How good have they been to watch .. thoroughly Deserved it !! Saved the best for last too.. #CT17Well done !!

— Ex-Sri Lanka player Russel Arnold @RusselArnold69

“I was hoping a team in green and gold would win. Seems there was a mix up in countries though Well done Pakistan, congrats Mickey.”

— South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn @DaleSteyn62

“Congratulations @TheRealPCB, the team & the whole country for such a great win.#CT17 Boys you made us happy & proud. Up & above 4rm here!”

— Former Pakistan skipper Misbah ul Haq @captainmisbahpk

“Congratulations to Pakistan on winning the #ct17 no one gave them a chance, but here they are well deserve Champions.. #PakistanZindabad.”

— West Indies star Daren Sammy @darensammy88

“Congrats Pakistan on winning #CT2017 you have to be happy for the people of Pakistan who never get to watch international games at home.”

— England’s Ravi Bopara @ravibopara

Pakistan! A superb performance sees them bowl India out for 158 to win the #CT17 Final by 180 runs

“Congratulations Pakistan on a really comprehensive victory today. Well played, deserved winners and a great result for Pakistan cricket.”

— Former India opener Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

“In the unfathomable history of Pakistan cricket, this is the most unfathomable of all unfathomable cup runs.”

— Pakistan cricket writer Kamran Abbasi @KamranAbbasi

“Wow wow wow unbelievable performance by team green. It feels like deja’vu after winning the 1992 WCup. I am over the moon #PakistanZindabad”

— Pakistan’s highest one-day international wicket-taker Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive

“What a story this is. Pakistan were utterly useless a fortnight ago against India. Now they’re irresistible. It’s so fantastically unlikely.”

— Cricket writer Lawrence Booth @the_topspin

“Inconsistent first class structure .. No home games for 10 yrs .. No expensive Academies .. Now #CHAMPIONS Pakistan … #CT17

— Former England captain Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan

“Congratulations to Team Pakistan on their great performance in winning #CT17 And how wonderful to watch Fakhar’s raw talent in action.”

— Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI