Twitter reaction to Pakistan’s Champions Trophy triumph

London, United Kingdom | AFP | How Twitter reacted to Pakistan’s Champions Trophy triumph over rivals India on Sunday:
“The biggest thing on display today is @TheRealPCB’s heart. They played with courage and belief. Just an incredible performance by Pakistan.”
— Former Sri Lanka star Kumar Sangakkara @KumarSanga2
“Brilliant from Pakistan! Embraced aggression, freedom in play. Youth and experience all stood up on the biggest stage! Great scenes.”
— Former New Zealand star Brendon McCullum @Bazmccullum
“Congratulations @TheRealPCB How good have they been to watch .. thoroughly Deserved it !! Saved the best for last too.. #CT17Well done !!
— Ex-Sri Lanka player Russel Arnold @RusselArnold69
“I was hoping a team in green and gold would win. Seems there was a mix up in countries though Well done Pakistan, congrats Mickey.”
— South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn @DaleSteyn62
“Congratulations @TheRealPCB, the team & the whole country for such a great win.#CT17 Boys you made us happy & proud. Up & above 4rm here!”
— Former Pakistan skipper Misbah ul Haq @captainmisbahpk
“Congratulations to Pakistan on winning the #ct17 no one gave them a chance, but here they are well deserve Champions.. #PakistanZindabad.”
— West Indies star Daren Sammy @darensammy88
“Congrats Pakistan on winning #CT2017 you have to be happy for the people of Pakistan who never get to watch international games at home.”
— England’s Ravi Bopara @ravibopara
Pakistan! A superb performance sees them bowl India out for 158 to win the #CT17 Final by 180 runs: https://t.co/Cer70pIRoh #PAKvIND #CT17 pic.twitter.com/ajLhctebKr
— ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2017
“Congratulations Pakistan on a really comprehensive victory today. Well played, deserved winners and a great result for Pakistan cricket.”
— Former India opener Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag
“In the unfathomable history of Pakistan cricket, this is the most unfathomable of all unfathomable cup runs.”
— Pakistan cricket writer Kamran Abbasi @KamranAbbasi
“Wow wow wow unbelievable performance by team green. It feels like deja’vu after winning the 1992 WCup. I am over the moon #PakistanZindabad”
— Pakistan’s highest one-day international wicket-taker Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive
“What a story this is. Pakistan were utterly useless a fortnight ago against India. Now they’re irresistible. It’s so fantastically unlikely.”
— Cricket writer Lawrence Booth @the_topspin
“Inconsistent first class structure .. No home games for 10 yrs .. No expensive Academies .. Now #CHAMPIONS Pakistan … #CT17
— Former England captain Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan
“Congratulations to Team Pakistan on their great performance in winning #CT17 And how wonderful to watch Fakhar’s raw talent in action.”
— Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI