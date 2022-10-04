TWEETS: Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga replaces Gen Muhoozi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | A day after a controversial tweet angered Kenyans, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has been replaced as UPDF Commander land forces by Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga.

The tweet, that was a joke the Kenyans did not take lightly, indicated the Uganda army’s readiness to invade Nairobi. “It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” he tweeted.

In an indication of the path his military career might take, the Commander In Chief Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, promoted Muhoozi, who is his son. He is now a full General and will retain his position as Senior Presidential advisor in charge of special operations.

Defence spokesman Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye confirmed the changes, and congragulated both officers (see letter below). “The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and UPDF fraternity congratulate the General Officers upon their well-deserved promotions and appointments,” he said.

Twitter war

The changes come moments after a series of tweets in which Kainerugaba announced through his official handle @mkainerugaba that he was on a mission to raze colonial borders and capture Nairobi, within two weeks. The tweets which covered feeds since last evening sparked an online rage between Ugandans and Kenyans.

“…I love my Kenyan relatives. Constitution? Rule of law? You must be joking! For us there is only the Revolution and you will soon learn about it!”

Early this afternoon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement reaffirming that Uganda treasures the existing strong bilateral relations between Uganda and Kenya based on the shared history between the two countries, common values, Mutual respect, trust and the desire to build a unified East African Community.

The Ministry added that the Government of Uganda does not conduct its foreign policy and other official business through Social Media nor depend on social media sources in dealing with other sovereign governments.

While the discussion ensued, Muhoozi Tweeted that he had held a discussion with his father Yoweri Museveni and informed him that the younger East Africans have decided to make East Africa one nation. He however added that they had agreed on some changes, which would be announced later in the day.

“…Had a good discussion with my great father this morning. Apparently, my tweets scared Kenyans too much. He will announce the changes. There is a special prayer I shall make for our army,” Muhoozi said.

He added that during the discussion, he told his father that the younger East Africans have decided that they will be one nation and no amount of threats will stop them from that goal.

Muhoozi has since edited his Twitter handle and removed the position of Commander Land forces. He has now replaced it with Senior Presidential Advisor/Special Operations.