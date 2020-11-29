Tumukunde promises to uplift economic standards in West Nile

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate Gen. Henry Tumukunde has pledged to uplift the economic standards of the people of Arua and West Nile if elected president.

During his address to his supporters at Arua primary school grounds on Saturday evening, Tumukunde said the people of Arua and West Nile have suffered and lagged behind for the last 35 years under the NRM regime and should vote for change.

He also pledged to establish special programmes for the youths, women groups, pay veterans and provide mechanization of agriculture in the region to enable the people tap resources from neighboring DR Congo and South Sudan. He however scoffed at women and people who he said still run for political money from the NRM candidates saying this is a sign of a failed government.

Meanwhile, a bitter exchange ensued between boda bodas who escorted Gen. Tumukunde from Awindiri through Arua town to Arua primary school grounds and the campaign coordinators over refunding money reportedly used for their fuel.

Gen. Tumukunde excused himself and drove off to Arua district (Vurra) to address the people citing time constraints. He is the seventh presidential candidate to campaign in Arua after National Unity Playform- NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, John Katumba, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of NRM, Joseph Kabuleta, Patrick Amuriat of FDC and Nancy Kalembe.

*****

URN