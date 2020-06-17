Tugende unveils new client app

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tugende, a social enterprise that provides asset financing to informal sector entrepreneurs and Medium, Small and Medium Enterprises, has unveiled a new Client App developed specifically for its clients in Uganda and Kenya.

The new App provides clients with a single platform to streamline all their business with the company, including tracking their accounts, resources for support when needed, and multiple feedback channels.

With the new App, clients will also have a digital profile “card” where they can access and verify their account and Know Your Customer (KYC) information which includes relevant documents such as Driving Permit number, National ID number, PSV License, Insurance Policy number and several others. The App will also act as a key gateway to learn about new opportunities for clients in the Tugende ecosystem.

Tugende CEO Michael Wilkerson says the company’s core commitment is to grow with its clients and supporting them in owning their economic future.

“Our clients are entrepreneurs and we use technology to constantly serve them better. It’s exciting to have the first major client facing deployment of our many strengths as a digital platform, and we are happy that it also highlights our recently refreshed brand,” he said.

Tugende has more 23,000 clients in Uganda and 10,000 in Kenya, majority of whom are motorcycle taxi drivers (known as “boda boda” riders) building ownership instead of renting their vehicles, which doubles their incomes.