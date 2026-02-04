TUBERCULOSIS: Mobile clinic deployed as Teso records 467 cases

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Teso sub-region has recorded 467 tuberculosis patients in the last three months, prompting the Ministry of Health to deploy a mobile TB clinic to boost community screening. During the handover of the TB Mobile Clinic Van to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, Tusumisirize Didas, the National Coordinator for Mobile TB Services, said the clinic is designed to offer same-day TB screening, diagnosis, and immediate initiation of treatment.

He explained that the van is equipped with a digital chest X-ray system that displays results instantly on a screen, allowing health workers to make quick clinical decisions. Tusumisirize added that the mobile clinic will also provide other essential health services, including HIV, diabetes, and hypertension testing, making it a multi-purpose outreach facility for hard-to-reach communities.

Aloket Ruth Frances, the TB Focal Point Person for the Teso sub-region, said the disease burden remains high, revealing that at least 20 people test positive for TB out of every 1,000 individuals screened. She said a total of 467 TB patients were identified across all districts in the sub-region over the last three months, based on figures compiled after each testing cycle.

Aloket urged the public to seek medical attention whenever they experience a persistent cough, emphasizing that early diagnosis and treatment are critical in preventing further transmission. Benzy Omoya, the Principal Hospital Administrator at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, welcomed the mobile clinic, saying it will enhance outreach by taking TB screening services to markets and other public gathering places.

He called on local leaders to mobilize communities to ensure residents fully utilize the services whenever the mobile clinic is deployed. Health officials say the mobile clinic is expected to significantly improve early detection and treatment of tuberculosis in the Teso sub-region, ultimately improving public health outcomes.

