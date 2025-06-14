TT drag and drifting competition attracts 70 drivers

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The second edition of TT drag and drift motor racing has attracted 70 drivers from different parts of the country. This year’s format of enclosed street racing is being held at Banana resort beach, in Bugoba B village, in Nyenga division, Njeru municipality.

Following the huge turnout, the drivers have been clustered in five groups starting today, where two winners from each one of them will proceed to compete for the finals between the afternoon of Saturday, and Sunday.

The excessive speed-filled event running, which kicked off today, will consist of time trials codenamed as TT, where the first vehicle to arrive at the agreed-upon point within the set time emerges victorious.

For drag, two speeding vehicles will be set off to race from different lanes, and the driver who makes it first to the finishing line emerges the winner.

However, for drifting, barricades shall be erected at different points within the course and the driver who explicitly navigates through while showcasing unique racing techniques will excel above the other competitors.

The event manager, Bob Muyanja says that, after formerly signing a memorandum of understanding with the federation of motorsports Uganda-FMU, several drivers intrested themselves in the sport.

Muyanja says that, as a required to be listed on the FMU calendar, they subscribed to motor sports promo Uganda, which has enabled them to rally interested drivers across the country to embrace this form of competition.

Muyanja attributes the huge numbers to the simplicity of the requirements needed for this form of racing with drivers tasked to produce a medical showcasing full physical body scale health and mental wellness, alongside availing the vehicle just one day ahead of the racing.

Muyanja also notes that, this form of racing attracts both professional and ordinary drivers to not only showcase their skills at spinning the wheels, but equally socializing to ease establishment of long standing business partnerships outside the sports corridors.

He adds that, much as some drivers modify their cars into seemingly professional types, owners of normal cars are encouraged as it enables them to explore their full potential without extra modifications.

FMU’s Secretary General, Reynolds Kibira, says that they have provided the event organisers and participating drivers alike with safety skills.

Kibira says that FMU expatriate teams have been dispatched to oversee the proper execution of the event, while prioritising the safety of the spectators, most of whom will be watching this form of racing for the first time.

Kibira notes that this event is being held in memory of celebrated rally driver Rajiv Ruparelia, who died last month in a car crash.

Kibira argues that, celebrating fallen rally drivers not only reignites the need for prioritizing road safety, but further preaches the spirit of brotherhood among racers.

*****

URN