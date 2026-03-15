Trump says Iran’s terms “not good enough” for ceasefire deal

WASHINGTON, the United States | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that he’s not ready to make a deal to end the military campaign against Iran “because the terms aren’t good enough yet.”

“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he said of ending the war against Iran in an interview with NBC News, adding that any terms will have to be “very solid.”

Trump, though declining to tell what his terms would be, said that a commitment from Iran to completely abandon any nuclear ambitions would be part of those terms for a ceasefire.

His remarks came two weeks after the United States and Israel started massive attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, which are disrupting global shipping, sending oil prices soaring and shaking the global economy. ■