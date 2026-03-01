Trump says Iran’s supreme leader ‘dead’ following U.S.-Israeli strikes

WASHINGTON | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks earlier in the day.

Khamenei “is dead,” Trump announced in a post on social media platform Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Trump said the massive military campaign against Iran will continue.

“The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!” Trump said in the post.

Trump repeated his earlier call for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, armed forces and police to lay down their weapons in exchange for immunity.

In an interview with NBC News earlier on Saturday, Trump said that “most” of Iran’s senior leadership is “gone,” saying: “The people that make all the decisions, most of them are gone.”

Israeli media on Saturday also reported that Khamenei was killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks and his body has been found.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told ABC News in an interview earlier on Saturday that Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are “safe and sound.” ■