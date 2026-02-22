Trump raises new global tariff from 10 pct to 15 pct

NEW YORK | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he will raise the new global tariff to 15 percent, one day after he announced a 10 percent worldwide duty following a heavy blow from the Supreme Court.

On Friday, Trump announced a blanket 10 percent import tax for all foreign trading partners after most of his sweeping tariffs were struck down by the Supreme Court earlier in the day.

Supreme Court justices ruled by 6-3 that Trump’s aggressive approach to tariffs on imports from across the world was not permitted under the law. ■