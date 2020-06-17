Truck drivers making stop overs in ungazetted places along Kampala-Gulu highway

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents in Luweero town council are alarmed by truck drivers plying along Kampala-Gulu highway who continue to make stop overs in ungazetted places amidst spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Trade and Transport National taskforce sub-committee on COVID-19 gazetted seclusion and health break points on all the major highways for the cargo truck drivers in a move aimed at containing spread of the virus in the communities.

Along Kampala Gulu highway, Kyamukonda village near Migyera town in Nakasongola district was designated as a health break point for truckers. Other gazetted parking yards for truck drivers are Karuma heritage park and Karuma-Pakwach junction, Nwoya district among others.

However, residents say several truck drivers are defying the directive and park their trucks in ungazetted areas in town councils in Luweero district.

Michael Kalemba, a cyclist in Luweero town says that several truck drivers park alongside the road near Five star restaurant and takeaway before they jump out and move around town to buy food or drinks.

Jonah Ssentayi, a resident in Luweero town says they are worried that truck drivers who could be carrying the virus may interact with residents and later spread the disease.

Other residents questioned why police is ignoring the issue of truck drivers which may put residents at risk of infection.

Namugera Nkokonyole, the LC 1 chairman of Kakokolo zone in Luweero town suspects that some truckers interact with local sex workers who may spread the virus in the communities.

Namugera and residents asked the district taskforce on COVID-19 to restrain the truck drivers from parking in town to save them from the pandemic.

Alex Bikorwomuhangi, the director of Five star restaurant and takeaway says that they have deployed a security guard to stop the drivers from entering their restaurant so as to stop spread of the virus to clients and workers.

The Luweero District Police Commander Abraham Tukundane admitted that truck divers were still parking in towns but he has since deployed patrols and policemen to stop them.

The Luweero Resident District Commissioner, Phoebe Namulindwa says that they have also directed farmers in sub counties to minimize contact with truck drivers who pick farm produce from them since these may spread the virus to them.

Luweero has not registered any positive COVID-19 cases from a resident but at least two truck drivers have been intercepted in Luweero town council from and on the way to South Sudan via Elegu border post.

******

URN