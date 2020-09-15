Truck crashes off the Namboole flyover, one dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traffic was halted on the Northern Bypass this afternoo after one person was killed and two others injured following a fatal accident at the Namboole Flyover in Bweyogerere in Kira Municipality in Wakiso district.

According to police, the accident occurred when an Engineering Plant vehicle (concrete mixer) registration number UBG 217X lost control, fell off the flyover, and overturned into the middle of the lower road.

Eyewitnesses say two occupants of the vehicle escaped with minor injuries and left their colleague trapped inside the truck.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, says a team from the Police Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the scene and pulled out the accident victim before he breathed his last.



The deceased is said to be a resident of Nasuti Zone Seeta in Mukono District. His body is lying at City Mortuary Mulago pending postmortem.

At least 3,880 people died in road accident in 2019 while 9,635 survived with serious injuries.

Another 1,175 got minor injuries, according to Traffic police records. The Traffic Police Director, Commissioner of Police–CP Bazir Mugisha cited reckless driving, over speeding, drunk driving or vehicles in dangerous mechanical condition as the the major causes of accidents on Uganda’s roads.

URN