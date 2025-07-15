Tributes for Justice George Kanyeihamba: “An Icon Of Law”

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Friends have paid tribute to Justice George Kanyeihamba who died on Monday morning at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala. Justice Kanyeihamba 84, served as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Uganda from 1997 to 2009. Law professor Kanyeihamba. He was one of the 284 members of Constituent Assembly that drafted the 1995 constitution. Records at Parliament show that Kanyeihamba chaired the drafting committee of the constitution. The late also served as the Attorney General, Minister of Commerce, Presidential Advisor as well as an expert in International Refugee Law at the Special Meeting of Government and Non-Government Experts of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). He had a two-term stint as Judge of the African Court in 2006.

“The Bench has fallen silent”

Writing on X formerly Twitter, the Uganda Law Society said a giant of jurisprudence has taken his final rest” It further described him as Senior Advocate of justice, fearless guardian of the Constitution .

“The Bar mourns a legal colossus & salutes his courage His legacy shall forever echo in the halls of justice” Isaac Ssemakadde, the President Uganda Society said “Justice Kanyeihamba was the colossus of the 1995 Constitution of Uganda.”

“His legacy will continue to inspire generations of lawyers and judges. Let’s honor his memory by upholding the principles of truth and justice he relentlessly championed” added Ssemakadde who has been out of the country for almost six months.

The Bar and Bench relationship is at its worst. Following concerns the Executive arm had taken over powers of the Judiciary. Professor Kanyeihamba was one of the critics of the state of affairs in the Judiciary.

Also writing on X, the Katikiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga speaks vividly about Professor Kanyeihamba.

“The news of the death of former Supreme Court Judge, Justice George Kanyihamba, has been recieved with sadness. As an academic, a political actor, minister, judge and private citizen, he never wavered from his ideals. He had the courage to say what he knew to be right or what he felt to be wrong.” said Mayiga.

“He was passionate about the rule of law, and unity of Ugandans. He was a proud son of Kigezi, who referred to himself as a dedicated subject of the Kabaka of Buganda. My condolences to his family and friends” added Mayiga also one of the Lawyers who definitely may have crossed many of Professor Georg Kanyeihamba’s book and articles.

Professor Kanyeihamba had published a number of books and articles adding weight to his academic credentials as a law Professor.

Some of his books include; Evolution of constitutional law, public law and government, Kanyeihamba The Incredible in which he documented his life, love for human rights, rule of law and constitutionalism. His other Books included, In the Name Of GOD Truth And Justice, Evolution of Constitutional Law and Government, The Constitutional And Political History of Uganda from 1894 to President, Kanyeihamba’s Commentaries on Law, Politics and Governance and The Women I Have Loved, and Allah Is Good among others.

Some of Kanyeihamba’s booksillustrates the hurdles met in the implementation of the 1995 Constitution arising out of constricted political spaces; excessive powers of the executive; a weak and gullible legislature as well as a threatened but resilient Judiciary.

Former Speaker of Parliament and Member of the Constituent Assembly, Alitwala Rebecca Kadaga said “We celebrate the life, achievements and contributions of a legal Luminary, Prof George Kanyeihamba’

UNAIDS Executive Director and former Mbarara Municipality MP, Engineer Winnie Byanyima wrote that “From our first meeting in the UK in 1978, where you led Ugandans in exposing human rights abuses and calling for an end to Amin’s regime, you remained a steadfast voice for justice. I salute you. Rest well”.

Kiira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda told journalists at his part headquarters in Kampala revealed that Professor Kanyeihamba was one of the founders of the NRM.

“But progressively, apart from authoring books for students doing law in Universities and for serving in government as Attorney General and Supreme Court Judge, we celebrate his contribution to the country” he said.

Ssemujju challenged the judges now serving on the bench to pick on the courage exhibited by Kanyeihamba in defending human rights.

The speaker of Parliament, AnnetAnita Among in paying tribute on her behalf and on behalf of Parliament of Uganda said “I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and relatives of Professor George Kanyeihamba following his passing. Professor Kanyeihamba dedicated his life to serving the nation through various cabinet positions, his role on the bench”

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa in mourning, described Justice Kanyeihamba as a towering figure in Uganda’s legal and academic landscape.”

“Professor Kanyeihamba was a beacon of wisdom, resilience, and patriotism. His unwavering dedication to justice, nation-building, and mentorship left an indelible mark on Uganda. As an esteemed author, a revered retired Supreme Court Judge, a former Cabinet Minister, and Member of Parliament, his contributions were immeasurable and his legacy eternal. Through his writings, legislative influence, and decades of teaching, Professor Kanyeihamba fundamentally shaped our legal system and jurisprudence.” said Tayebwa.

“His landmark judgments will continue to guide generations of legal minds and serve as a testament to his brilliance and unwavering commitment to justice. Personally, I am profoundly grateful for the inspiration and guidance he offered me, both academically and politically. His wisdom and example deeply enriched my own journey in public service. Uganda has lost one of its greatest minds, and we mourn this monumental loss. I extend my deepest condolences to Professor Kanyeihamba’s family, his friends, and all Ugandans who cherished and admired him. May the Lord grant him eternal rest and continue to bless and comfort his family” he added.

Human Rights Activist, Sarah Birete noted that “Justice Prof Kanyeihamba – We are eternally grateful for a life spent defending justice, constitutionalism and rule of law. Your voice from the Bar, CA and the bench echoed with reason, courage and compassion. We will always defend constitutionalism and rule of law in your”

Former Leader of the Opposition and former Kasese Woman MP, Winnie Kiiza said Retired Justice Prof. George W. Kanyeihamba has been a true champion of democracy and human rights in Uganda. “With unwavering dedication, he breathed life into the Constitution, making it a shield for the weak. His Court became a sanctuary where the downtrodden, especially activists, found hope. Even in retirement, his dedication to promoting justice and human dignity remained intact. He leaves behind a legacy of decisions grounded in law and marked by clarity, compassion and courage. His passing marks the end of a historic era and leaves a gap that will take us time to fill. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this moment of great grief. May Rtd. Justice Prof. George W. Kanyeihamba rest in peace and rise in glory” reads her eulogy.

Presidential aspirant and the Leader of NUP party, Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine said “My family and I are saddened by the news of the death of Professor Dr. GW Kanyeihamba. Our hearts go to the family and friends of the late, great pillar of constitutionalism in Uganda and Africa. May the lord strengthen you through this tough time”

Justice Kanyeihamba has severally been recognized for having played a pivotal role in the founding of Kabale University. According to Wikipedia, George Wilson Kanyeihamba was born on 11th August 1939 in Kinaba, Kinkizi District, Kigezi Region.

He was the last born and eleventh child of Zakaliya Bafwokworora and Kyenda Malyamu Kyakundwa. He attended Hamurwa Church School, Nyaruhanga Anglican Church Primary School, Nyakatare Church School, Kigezi High School, Busoga College Mwiri, Norwich City College. He graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from Portsmouth University In the 70’s, he was awarded the degree of Doctor of Laws from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom.

On completion of his undergraduate and professional courses, Kanyeihamba was appointed Lecturer at Portsmouth College, now the University of Portsmouth.

Later on, he was appointed State Attorney with special responsibilities for teaching law to professional classes and for the London External Degree undergraduates at the Nsamizi Law School in Entebbe which later became the Law Development Center. He worked as a lecturer in law at Lanchester Polytechnic, now Coventry University, and at the University of Wales in Cardiff.

URN