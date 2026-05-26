2 new Ebola cases recorded in Kampala

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda has recorded two new Ebola cases in the capital, Kampala, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven, the Ministry of Health said in a statement issued on Monday.

The ministry said the two new cases are health workers working at a private health facility in Kampala.

“Both patients have been admitted to the designated treatment unit and are now receiving care. All contacts linked to the confirmed cases are being listed for follow-up by the response team,” the statement said.

The ministry urged the public to immediately report anyone presenting symptoms consistent with Ebola Virus Disease to the nearest health facility. It said early detection and treatment greatly improve the chances of survival and help prevent further spread of the disease. ■