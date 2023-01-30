Tribal conflicts eating up Church of Uganda – Bishop Rwobusisi

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop Emeritus of Cyangugu Diocese in Rwanda Geoffrey Rwobusisi has expressed disappointment following the increasing tribal conflict in the church.

Bishop Rwobusisi says that tribalism is a very dangerous vice that has been slowly eating up Uganda but what is more worrying is that the vice has spread to the church, an institution that is supposed to be preaching reconciliation, unity, and love for each other.

He says that tribalism is even in the top leadership of the church and often plays out during the selection of Bishops. According to Bishop Rwobusis, tribalism affects the development of the church and calls for repentance and an immediate end to the conflicts.

The Bishop Emeritus was speaking as a main celebrant at the wedding service of the retired Bishop of the Ruwenzori Diocese, Benezeri Kisembo who was tying the knot with his wife Florence Kajumbukire Kisembo at St. John’s Cathedral in Fort Portal City on Saturday. Bishop Rwobusisi called for perseverance in every situation among couples and advised them to ask for God’s intervention when faced with challenges.

He also advised them to constantly reflect on their matrimonial vows when faced with challenges, saying this will help them renew their love for each other. Benezeri was consecrated Bishop of Ruwenzori Diocese in 1999 and he served until 2009 when he retired.

In 2010, he was appointed caretaker of Ruwenzori Diocese after the death of Bishop Patrick Kyaligonza a task he took on until when the House of Bishops appointed Bishop Reuben Kisembo. Bishop Benezeri Kisembo lost his first wife Rev Canon Lovey Kisembo in March 2021.

*****

URN