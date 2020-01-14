Tree planting campaign launched in Moroto

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moroto Municipal Council and district authorities have embarked on massive tree planting campaign.

The campaign is spearheaded by the forestry department with support from National Forest Authority-NFA and local partners.

Simon Ngorok, the Municipal forest officer says that the municipal council intends to plant 50,000 local and improved tree species along the streets and open spaces in the two financial years in Kampswahili Chini, Bazzar, Kampwahili Juu, Singila, RTC wards and in the central business district.

According to Ngorok close to 20,000 trees including acacia, pines, Nim and other fruit trees have so far been planted.

Ngorok says that the tree planting program is aimed at giving the town a new look but also reduce the carbon emissions in air and mitigate the effects of climate change.

“When we look at the population of trees in Moroto, it’s still very low. So when we assessed the town getting very busy with cars and industries as envisaged a marble city, it means will shall have a lot of pollution, but a healthy population needs a clean environment with trees in the surrounding, said Ngorok.

The district has also invested over 900 million towards environmental conservation through tree planting in the communities. This has been implemented across a section of selected villages in the four sub counties of Rupa, Nadunget, Katikekile and Tapac where some 9,400 trees have been planted under Nusaf Project.

According to the district Principal Agriculture Officer, Mark Loling who also doubles as the NUSAF III desk officer Moroto district, the community led project is aimed at providing a practical solution to the challenges that include soil erosion, drought and deforestation.

He explained that the tree-planting project was recommended by both district authorities and communities due to massive tree cutting for fuel and other human needs such as land for agriculture.

Michael Okot, the Karamoja Range Manager National Forestry Authority has lauded Moroto for finally embracing tree planting campaign.

Mary Lokol, a resident of Nakapelimen cell in Kampwahili Chine said they decided to go for tree planting to help reduce strong winds.

“We get strong winds here during the dry period of the year. They blow off our roofs and keep the who place dirty so we hope the trees will be a solution, said Lokol who maintains ten trees in his locality.

Karamoja is one of the hottest and driest areas of the country and environmentalists believe tree planting can make a turn-around.

