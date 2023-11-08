Transporters hike Hoima-Kampala fares as UNRA warns pedestrians crossing Kafu bridge

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Motorists plying the Hoima-Kampala route have increased transport fares due to the temporary closure of the Hoima-Kampala highway.

The road was closed after River Kafu burst its banks on Monday evening and submerged the entire bridge. As a result, transporters plying the Kampala-Hoima route were rerouted to Hoima-Masindi road. This change has forced transporters to raise their fares to sh25,000 from sh20,000 for the journey from Hoima to Kampala.

Ham Mugisa, the Chairperson of the Management of Hoima Taxi/Bus Park, explained in an interview on Tuesday afternoon that due to the altered route, the fares have been revised to Shillings 25,000. He explains that the increase is intended to compensate for the extra kilometers traveled by transporters following the closure of the Hoima-Kampala Road.

The route through Masindi to access Kampala is approximately 200 kilometers, adding an extra 70 kilometers for direct travelers. Mugisa has asked passengers to be patient as it is a situation beyond their control. He said the hike in transport fares is temporary. He warned drivers on the Hoima-Kampala route to maintain discipline and not overcharge passengers beyond the agreed-upon transport fares of 25,000 Shillings.

Jackline Alituha, a traveler noted that most people are struggling to afford the current transport fares. Many are considering postponing their trips to Kampala until the water level on the Kafu bridge recedes.

Joseph Serunkuma, a driver on the Hoima-Kampala route, explained that they had to increase fares due to the extended journey and the additional kilometers covered. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, reported that police have been deployed to manage the increasing traffic on both sides of the river to prevent further disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA has said it is closely monitoring the water levels at the flooded Kafu bridge warning motorists and pedestrians to desist from crossing over the flooded bridge.

River Kafu serves as the border between the Hoima and Kyankwanzi districts. The bridge was completely submerged on Monday evening after river Kafu burst its banks following heavy rains.

The situation has since paralyzed transport along the Hoima-Kampala high way prompting Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA and the police to temporarily close the road.

Police and Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) have since directed motorists and pedestrians to use alternative routes as the authority tries to promptly address the situation.

Allan Ssempebwa, the spokesperson Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Tuesday evening that a team of UNRA officials including engineers and technical team is currently on ground inspecting, assessing and monitoring the water levels on the flooded bridge.

He says despite several warnings being issued to road users, some have kept a deaf ear and have attempted to cross over the flooded bridge which he says is dangerous. Ssempebwa says transporters and other motorists should strictly adhere to the guidelines issued to them to use alternative routes to access both Hoima and Kampala.

Sempebwa warns that even pedestrians are not allowed to attempt to cross the flooded bridge since it is risky for both human beings and vehicles adding that walking through the flooded areas is not advisable as it is difficult to determine the depth and strength of the water which can result in loss of property and death.

He called on the road users to be patient and wait for the water levels to reduce until UNRA comes out with a statement authorizing them to start using the road.

“We currently appeal to road users and transporters along the Hoima-Kampala road to be patient and use other alternative routes to access both sides as issued in the guidelines,” added Ssempebwa. He said they are on ground assessing the situation but currently the road is cut off and no one even pedestrians should attempt to cross the flooded bridge since it is risky to both human beings and vehicles.

According to Ssempebwa, a mini survey conducted by UNRA indicates that the water levels kept on increasing since Monday evening, a thing he says is dangerous. He says UNRA has not yet determined when the bridge will be fit to allow traffic flow saying it is matter of time.

He says as per the guideline issued by UNRA, motorists traveling from Kampala to Hoima should use the Hoima-Masindi-Kafu-Luwero-Kampala Road or the Hoima-Buhimba-Nalweyo-Kakumiro-Mubende-Kampala route.

Amuza Ssalongo, a farmer in Kikonda in Kyankwanzi district says, he went to cultivate his garden in Katereiga which is in Hoima district but he was blocked from going back home to Kyankwanzi after he found the entire bridge had been submerged. He has not accessed his home since Monday evening.

Jamil Kasangaki, the Buhanika sub county LCIII Chairperson in Hoima district that neighbors Kyankwanzi district says, the current situation at the flooded Kafu bridge is appalling tasking the government and UNRA t to promptly look for a solution.

Pius Wakabi, the Bugahya county member of Parliament says most people from his constituency who transact business in Kyankwanzi district have greatly been affected since they have not been able to cross over to Kyankwanzi following the flooding of river Kafu.

He says government should immediately look for an alternative to ensure that people operate their businesses between the two districts normally.

Currently, police have been deployed to manage the increasing traffic on both sides of the river to prevent further disruptions.

In November 2015, River Kafu experienced a similar situation when it burst its banks following heavy rains, leading to prolonged disruptions in transportation to and from Kampala along the same route.

