Training will help Ugandans improve product packaging sector

COMMENT | NANTEZA SARAH KYOBE | The government of Uganda’s initiative to offer training to Ugandans in the packaging sector represents a significant advancement. The initiative—long overdue given the present state of packaging of products—introduces the first packaging training program in Uganda, designed to improve and cultivate the professional expertise and skills of those involved in the packaging industry.

The training done early this month for packaging industrialists, policymakers, and academic institutions included Packaging Perspectives, Packaging Practices, and a Global Understanding of the challenges and future of the packaging industry, including intelligent packaging. It ably demonstrated how effective packaging can drive economic growth, improve export competitiveness, and enhance market access for SMEs.

Uganda’s packaging industry continues to fall behind developed nations due to outdated production methods. There is a pressing need for innovation through the adoption of advanced technologies in the production of packaging materials.

The packaging sector is fundamental to contemporary society, impacting nearly every facet of daily life. It serves various purposes, from ensuring product safety to improving convenience and fostering sustainability. Packaging is a strategic asset that significantly affects consumer choices, brand image, sustainability efforts, and overall market competitiveness.

In the food sector, packaging is essential for maintaining the safety, quality, and freshness of food items. It protects food from spoilage and contamination while also providing necessary nutritional information, which is a legal obligation for processors and manufacturers.

Consequently, stakeholders in the value chain must be educated in innovative, high-quality packaging methods to adopt best practices suited to Uganda’s agro-industrial context. Establishing partnerships and frameworks that link MSMEs with competitive suppliers of packaging, printing, and branding services is crucial for enhancing the market appeal of Ugandan agro-products.

The Institute for Packaging Partners of Uganda (IPPU), in partnership with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and the World Packaging Organization (WPO), August 5-7 successfully concluded a masterclass in packaging technology in Uganda under the theme: “Enhancing Value Addition, Market Access, and Sustainable Industrialization.”

Professor Pierre Pienaar, the current President of the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), National Education Director of the Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP), and a professor in Packaging Engineering, was the lead trainer. He was joined by Kofi Essuman, the Vice President at WPO responsible for Education and Training, founder of the African Packaging Organization (APO), founder of the Institute of Packaging Ghana, and Chairman of the Management Board of GS1 Ghana.

The Uganda team of trainers was headed by Professor Charles Muyanja, the Chairman of the Institute for Packaging Partners of Uganda (IPPU) from Makerere University, who has extensive experience in food science, technology, and packaging. He was supported by Dr. Joshua Mutambi, the Commissioner for Processing and Marketing at the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives.

Participants in the training include packaging manufacturers, distributors, and users of packaging materials, packaging suppliers and retailers; packaging printers; digital printing designers of packaging materials; customers; regulatory and technical packaging committees (UNBS and NEMA), and members of the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA).

I firmly believe that this masterclass on packaging technology for Uganda’s packaging professionals will result in improved packaging through the application of the knowledge, skills, and technologies acquired during the training.

Uganda’s packaging sector has faced deficiencies in certain aspects, with some items lacking labels altogether. Effective packaging can provide Ugandan products with opportunities in both local and international markets, as packaging plays a crucial role in market accessibility.

I am pleased to have participated in the training and gained insights that may assist me in the future should I choose to pursue a different career path.

Nanteza Sarah Kyobe works with Uganda Media Centre