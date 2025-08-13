Training is not enough if young people cannot transition to work

COMMENT | ADRIAN BUKENYA | Each year, Uganda produces over 700,000 graduates, yet only about 238,000 are absorbed into formal employment. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the graduate unemployment rate stands at 15.2 percent, the overall unemployment rate at 12.3 percent, and 50.9 percent of young people aged 18-30 years are classified as NEET (Not in Employment, Education, or Training) (UBOS, NHPC Report 2024)

These figures reveal a stark reality: thousands of young people enter the labour market eager and qualified, yet few find pathways into decent work. The result is growing frustration, stalled potential, and lost economic value.

This year’s International Youth Day theme, “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond,” reminds us that young people are not passive. What they need are systems that convert their enthusiasm and energy into opportunity—systems that bridge learning with livelihoods, and training with traction.

With over 75 percent of the population under the age of 30, Uganda’s demographic profile holds immense promise. But this promise will only translate into national progress if education is paired with systems that enable real transitions into the world of work. It is not enough to equip young people with credentials; we must also connect them to experiences, networks, and support structures that allow them to apply what they know.

The Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works strategy is centred on this premise. We aim to enable 30 million young Africans—70 percent of them women—to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030. In Uganda, our national target is 4.3 million. Reaching this goal requires skilling, along with a deliberate and sustained effort to surround young people with the right support, opportunities, and networks.

Through our engagement with young people and partners, one insight stands out: certificates alone are not enough. What matters is how learning is applied, and that begins within the higher education experience itself. Internships, work placements, and exposure to real-world environments must be integrated into university and college life, so that students begin navigating professional settings long before they graduate.

Entrepreneurship support must be embedded and cultivated while students are still enrolled. Academic institutions should offer incubation spaces, coaching, and access to early-stage capital alongside mentorship from practitioners. Without these elements, many promising ideas stall at the concept stage.

Equally important is the development of non-academic competencies. Communication, mental health, critical thinking, and informed decision-making are often what determine whether a young person adapts, persists, and leads in the workplace. These skills must be part of the educational experience, not left to chance.

When this kind of support is built into the educational journey, graduates complete their studies with knowledge, experience, and confidence.

The Mastercard Foundation’s Scholars Program, implemented at institutions such as Makerere University, illustrates what this looks like in practice. Scholars receive academic support, but also career development, entrepreneurship training, mental health care, leadership development, and encouragement to give back to their communities.

Many go on to become entrepreneurs and professionals with a deep sense of purpose and collective responsibility. For example, Joan Emily Bayega, an alumna of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at Makerere University, co-founded DMB Translation Services Ltd—a social enterprise providing a digital sign language interpretation solution that improves accessibility for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

These lessons inform how we design all our programming—working closely with partners, and young people themselves. We are investing in education-to-work systems that are responsive and inclusive. Systems that recognize that skilling alone is not enough unless it is matched by opportunity, guidance, and networks.

Without this, many well-trained young people remain at a standstill. But when education is paired with real-world exposure, mentorship, and support, young people move forward—and bring others along with them.

As we mark International Youth Day this year, our responsibility is clear : Uganda’s young people need skills, strong support structures, institutions that walk with them, and opportunities that reflect their ambition. They deserve to learn in environments that prepare them to work, lead, and contribute meaningfully.

Adrian Bukenya, Country Director, Mastercard Foundation, Uganda