Traders protest increased property tax

THIS WEEK: Kampala traders are up in arms over increased property and commercial tax in the city levied by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Some of the properties include business arcades which house majority of businesses in the city.

Several of the traders who appeared at the valuation court at KCCA described the taxes, some doubled and others tripled, as unrealistic.

Traders said some of the premises go unoccupied for months and urged KCCA to consider the ailing nature of the economy.

Businessman Mansoor Matovu who owns several arcades in the city warned that he would close his arcades if KCCA does not listen to his pleas. KCCA is currently valuing properties in Kampala and expects to earn Shs20bn starting next financial year 2017/2018.

