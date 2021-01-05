Traders decry slow pace of Moroto market construction

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moroto municipality vendors are irked by the delays to complete the main market.

The construction of Moroto market commenced two years ago and was supposed to have been completed last month. However up to date, construction is still ongoing which hasn’t gone on well with the traders.

John Wamuno, one of the traders said the town clerk Moroto municipality, Isaiah Tumwesigye had promised traders that the market would be occupied by September or December.

“We are wondering what’s going on and nobody has come to tell us why the finishing of the market has taken so long, “he said.

Moroto market is being constructed under the government’s Markets and Agriculture Trade Improvement program (MATIP) with the funding from both government and the Arab Bank of Economic Development in Africa (BADEA). Once completed, the market will house 4,000 traders.

The new market being constructed by Ambitious construction limited will comprise of shops, stalls, toilets, parking and ramps for easy access by people with disabilities (PWDs).

Simon Nangiro, the spokesperson of the project who also doubles as the president of Moroto municipal development forum says that the delay was caused by the death of Philip Puchan who was the project engineer of the market.

“What’s only left in that market is blowing off the dust and liability period but everything is done so we are yet to discuss with the town clerk to see what next,” he said.

Nangiro called upon the traders to be patient. “I want to appeal to our traders to give us some few days to see what next,” he said.

