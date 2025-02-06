TRACE Awards City Tour to ignite Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDDENT | Kampala is set to experience the electrifying energy of the TRACE Awards City Tour on February 13th at Noni Vie. Hosted by TRACE and Johnnie Walker, this exclusive event will bring together Uganda’s music elite for a night of live performances, artist meet-and-greets, and a celebration of African music and culture.

With the TRACE Music Awards set to dazzle Zanzibar on February 26, the continent has been buzzing with anticipation. The awards city tour has already set major African cities like Johannesburg and Nairobi on fire, and now, it’s Kampala’s turn to experience the magic! Music lovers in Uganda will get an exclusive front-row seat to the road to the awards, featuring electrifying live performances, meet-and-greet sessions with top artists, and a thrilling showcase of the creative force behind African music’s global rise.

The Kampala leg of the tour carries extra significance as it shines a well-deserved spotlight on Joshua Baraka, Uganda’s sole nominee at this year’s TRACE Music Awards. The genre-blending hitmaker has earned a nomination in the Best East African Artist category, placing him alongside some of the region’s biggest names.

This event will be a chance for Ugandans to celebrate Baraka’s meteoric rise and rally behind him as he takes Uganda’s sound to the continental stage.

As the platinum sponsor, Johnnie Walker will elevate the experience with a fusion of music, culture, and its signature bold flavours, creating an unforgettable night for attendees. Known for its commitment to creativity, self-expression, and unforgettable celebrations, Johnnie Walker is teaming up with TRACE to create an immersive luxury experience like no other. Expect a night filled with bold flavours, unforgettable moments, and a fusion of music and culture that will set the stage for the awards in Zanzibar.

Speaking ahead of the event, Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager, Uganda, shared; “Music and whisky share a timeless connection—they bring people together, tell powerful stories, and celebrate individuality. As a brand that champions progress and creativity, Johnnie Walker is proud to partner with TRACE to amplify African talent and give Ugandans a taste of the magic ahead of the awards. The Kampala edition will be nothing short of spectacular.”

With the countdown to the TRACE Music Awards in full swing, this is Uganda’s moment to rally behind Joshua Baraka, celebrate his success, and make sure the award comes home.