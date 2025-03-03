Tourism operators task government on crisis communication

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Private sector players in Uganda’s tourism industry, under the Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO), have engaged government communicators to improve crisis communication. The discussions aim to address concerns that improper messaging during crises has negatively impacted tourism performance.

Tourism industry players argue that poor crisis communication has cost them significant business by damaging the country’s image abroad. Tourism is one of Uganda’s key economic sectors, with the government aiming to grow its revenue from USD 500 million to several billion dollars.

Dennis Ntege, AUTO’s General Secretary, emphasized the need for carefully crafted crisis communication that protects Uganda’s global reputation while serving its intended purpose. He noted that poor messaging often deters tourists, affecting the industry’s growth.

“Communicators need to understand that the way they communicate in times of crisis, in most cases, is a killer to our business,” Ntege said. The engagement, he added, seeks to harmonize crisis messaging to prevent misinformation and panic.

Ntege also pointed out the media’s critical role in shaping Uganda’s international perception. The meeting brought together journalists and government communicators to identify challenges in crisis communication and determine whether issues arise at the source or in media reporting.

Deo Akiiki, Deputy Spokesperson of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), observed that media reports sometimes exaggerate security concerns, portraying Uganda as unsafe and discouraging potential tourists.

“It is a collective responsibility of all Ugandans to ensure their country is portrayed positively on the international scene,” Akiiki said. He also cited the rise of citizen journalism as a challenge, where unverified reports on sensitive issues contribute to misinformation.

One proposed solution is the synchronization of crisis communication across government agencies. Simplicious Gessa, Public Relations Officer at the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), stated that the government is already improving communication through the newly established Strategic Government Communication Strategy.

“What is sometimes perceived as disharmony is just mandate overlapping, where different agencies emphasize their specific responsibilities. However, we have forums where we discuss areas of synergy, and we always let the relevant agency take the lead based on the communication at hand,” Gessa explained.

He added that the national tourism marketing strategy outlines a structured approach to tourism-related communications, with ongoing efforts to enhance coordination among agencies.

Ivan Lukanda, a journalism professor at Makerere University, stressed the need for increased investment in tourism communication. He noted that limited funding undermines efforts to promote a tourism-friendly narrative.

“This financing should include continuous refresher training for journalists to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge for handling communication in this fragile sector,” Lukanda said.