Tough start, but Cwinya-ai and Kitata looking to brighter day 2 at Magical Kenya Open

Nairobi, Kenya | UGC MEDIA | The DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open is undoubtedly the grandest stage for any golfer coming out of Uganda. With a huge gallery, a global television network and the cream of the DP World golfers on the draw, stage fright is almost certainly going to come into play for an inexperienced but talented golfer.

That was the story for Joseph Cwinya-ai. Playing in his biggest career tournament ever, the Toro-born golfer found the going tough at the par-71 Muthaiga GC. He shot a 10-over 81 to finish the day in 146th position. “The truth is that every thing was a learning experience for me,” a candid Cwinya-ai admitted.

He, however, hopes to play a more improved second round.

“I know my mistakes from today and come tomorrow, I will lower that terrible score,” he noted. Cwinya-ai is competing in Muthaiga as an amateur having come in as a late replacement for US-based Michael Alunga. The latter had won the slot after winning the Kenya Amateur Match Play championship where he defeated Cwinya-ai in the final.

Meanwhile, Ugandan born Willy Deus Kitata, also faces an uphill task to make the cut in the professional divison. The flamboyant Kitata, who only qualified for the tournament after a tough 36-hole qualifier at Vet Lab on Monday, returned a card of six-over 77 in his first Magical Open.

Kitata birdied holes 9, 16 and 18 but double bogeys on 11, 17 and a triple on the par-3 fifth messed his day’s efforts. East Africa’s best golfer on the opening day was Kenya’s Riz Charania who closed at two-under to give himself a genuine chance to make the cut. Last year, the only golfer to make the cut from this region was Ronald Rugumayo.

Closely behind Charania is Kenya’s Daniel Nduva, a former winner of the Uganda Open title as an amateur, who shot a one-under 70. East Africa’s best amateur golfer Michael Karanga is one-over but it was a tough day for Dismas Indiza Anyonyi who closed his round with a 75.

Meanwhile a huge number of Ugandans have descended upon Muthaiga to lend their support to Cwinya-ai and Kitata. Given the growing interest of Ugandans in the Magical Open, there is a compelling case for the country to host a DP World Tour event in the foreseeable future.