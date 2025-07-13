TotalEnergies awards nursing scholarships to 100 students in Gulu

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | TotalEnergies E&P Uganda has awarded full scholarships to 100 students to pursue nursing and midwifery studies at St. Mary’s Nursing School in Lacor, Gulu.

The beneficiaries were drawn from six districts within the Albertine Graben that are affected by oil and gas activities, namely Hoima, Kikuube, Pakwach, Masindi, Buliisa, and Nwoya.

According to officials, the top 15 performers were selected from Hoima, Kikuube, Pakwach, and Masindi. In contrast, 20 students each were selected from Buliisa and Nwoya due to their proximity to the oil and gas projects and higher impact levels.

Martin Opio, Manager for Corporate Social Responsibility at TotalEnergies EP Uganda, said the one-time scholarship program was introduced as part of the company’s health sector support following its centenary celebrations last year.

He added that a strict selection process was followed, prioritising high-performing students from vulnerable households who passed their National Examinations and pre-entry exams, and are natives of the listed districts.

Gilbert Ochan, a parent from Fualwonga Parish in Pakwach District, while speaking on behalf of parents of selected students, thanked TotalEnergies, revealing that his daughter, Hope, achieved top grades despite financial struggles and family hardships, including his wife’s mental illness and frequent hospitalisations in Butabika.

Another beneficiary, Brian Ocungirwoth from Pakwach Town Council, said he lost his father in primary six and has since relied on the support of well-wishers. His mother, a charcoal vendor in Pakwach Town Market, has struggled to support his education.

Pennina Aheebwa, Director of Economic and National Content Monitoring at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, urged communities to embrace all opportunities offered by TotalEnergies and its partners in any sector, including health, agriculture, tourism, transport, among others.

*****

URN