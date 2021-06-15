Tororo town deserted as Covid-19 bites

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tororo town has remained nearly empty following the COVID-19 surge in the district.

On a normal working day, the busy streets of Tororo town which host thousands of people doing several economic activities, now only have a handful of scattered people hardly doing any business.

According to the health department information, Tororo district has been registering more than 10 cases on a daily basis.

According to the few business operators still in town, sales are quite low as the town is deserted.

Lucy Akumu, one of the shop attendants in Tororo town says she had previously been making daily sales of 350,00 to 400,000 Shillings daily but since last week, her highest sales for a day is only 93,000 Shillings.

Jude Oketcho, a boda boda rider says business is quite low on their side as there are very few people in Tororo town, posing a challenge to pay the owner of the motorcycle who requires him to remit 10,000 every day.

Gerald Osolo, a truck driver in Tororo town says that though the president permitted construction activities to go on with business, no one is approaching them to go and ferry construction materials.

Tororo district deputy RDC Were Yahaya says that the rate at which the district has been registering high numbers of new infections is high and should be worrying people within the district.

He now calls upon the population to take serious caution on standard operating procedures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease. He also advises those who have no work in town to stay at home.

******

URN