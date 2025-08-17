Tororo technical students abandon courses to join army, police

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Technical institutes in Tororo District are grappling with high student dropout rates as many learners abandon their courses midway to join the armed forces.

Denis Mwesigwa Sserwanja, the chief head trainer of Tororo Technical Institute, said that every time the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) or Uganda Police Force announce recruitment, dozens of students walk away from their classrooms.

This year alone, he noted, his institute has lost more than 50 students to the said recruitments and the pattern has been the same every recruitment season.

“Some learners drop out of institutes to join the army. This is driven by a combination of factors, including the perceived prestige and potential for financial stability associated with a military career,” Sserwanja said.

According to him, some students enroll in TVET under pressure and later view the military as an easy escape. In contrast, those who are genuinely passionate about their courses often persevere, dropping out temporarily when faced with financial challenges, but returning once they are able to raise the fees.

The UPDF has been conducting a nationwide recruitment exercise for both regular forces and professionals. For regular forces, applicants must hold a Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and be aged between 18 and 22 years. Professionals are drawn from specialized areas, including teachers, engineering, medicine, and technical trades.

Our reporter learned that some trainees request permission to leave as if they are going home for personal reasons, but never returned. Others are more direct and inform the administrators about their decision to drop out.

Sserwanja noted that he was particularly saddened this time because some students quit just as the final assessments for Term II were about to begin. He explained that had they waited a little longer, they would have earned certification for the modules they had already completed that term.

Fred Wafula, an instructor at Tororo Technical Institute, links the trend to reforms in technical and vocational education. Since the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) introduced the modular system, students receive a certificate at the end of each term for the modules completed.

“Many learners now come, do one or two modules, and leave once recruitment opens,” he explained. “Because of these partial certifications, some can join specialized units like the engineering brigade in the army.”

He added that a section of those recruited later return to continue with technical and vocational education and training (TVET) to upgrade their qualifications while serving in uniform.

Several instructors interviewed pointed to deeper causes behind the dropout trend. Military and police jobs are perceived as more stable compared to the uncertain job market facing graduates of technical institutes.

In rural districts such as Tororo, youth unemployment remains high. Many families also struggle to meet tuition requirements for technical training, which makes the option of a government-funded career in the armed forces attractive.

***

URN