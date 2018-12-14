Tororo Municipality struggles to recover UGX 121 million youth funds

Tororo Municipal Council is struggling to recover 121 million shillings youth livelihood funds.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Last year, at least 14 youth groups in Tororo Municipality benefitted from the funds. However some of the beneficiaries have since abandoned their homes for fear of being arrested.

Some of the youth groups that benefited from the Youth Livelihood Programme were Nyangole youth Produce Project, Central Youth Boutique who received 10 million shillings.

Other youth groups included Amagoro A youth printing and secretary Project, Railway quarters stationery all in Eastern Division and Agururu B1 youth produce Project, Agururu A2 Motor Garage workshop, Agururu A1 Youth produce group all located in Western Division among others.

Ronald Ogundi, the acting Community Development Officer, Tororo noted that in 2016 – 2017 three groups received a total of 28 Million shilling but up to date only 2.4 million shillings had been paid.

He added that in 2017 -2018 financial year eleven youth groups received 102 shillings but only six million has been recovered.

Joseph Ochieng, the Tororo Deputy Town clerk noted says that due to negative response from the beneficiaries, the Municipality plans to shame the beneficiaries by announcing them in churches and the media.

John Opio, Mayor Tororo expressed disappointment saying that the youth groups are not paying back the YLP Funds to their expectations.

Opio says they are to do bench marking by taking the beneficiaries from Tororo for a tour to other youth groups from different districts that are performing very well so that they can learn.

Gertrude Nalweda, the former chairperson Central Youth Boutique group in Western Division, noted that most of the businesses opened by the youth groups using YLP funds had collapsed.

She added that another challenge the youth groups in Tororo were facing was abandoning their initial projects and starting other businesses without having any idea.

Tororo Municipality received over 121 million Shillings in the two phases but only 8,400,000 Shillings has been recovered from 14 youth groups.

***

URN