Tororo district gets new service commission

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tororo district service commission has finally been constituted.

The service commission last conducted business in August last year after the term of the members expired.

The district tried to hire the services of Butaleja district service commission who shortlisted the successful candidates but the process was frustrated by leaders in the district.

Appointment of the new members hit another snag when the Tororo district executive committee stopped convening following the death of the Tororo LCV chairperson Apollo Jaramogi.

However on Thursday, the district council met and approved the new members. They include Francis Ochieng representing the municipality and Martin Etoori representing Tororo county. The others are Veronica Opendi representing West Budama, George Emukule Etiang representing PWDs.

However, the appointment of the chairperson Mark Omalla Olweny was halted after a whistle blower petitioned the Public Service Commission questioning his competency.

However, the four members have been advised to choose the chairperson amongst themselves.

Stella Imuktet, the Tororo district acting chairperson asked the commission to observe transparency and honesty when recruiting staff.

She says that the absence of the commission had caused a delay in service delivery in the district because many positions in the district are vacant.

Imuktet added that there have been demands for services in health and education departments among others, who were not yet recruited though the resources were available.

In the 2019/2020 financial year, the district returned 4.8 Billion Shillings that was meant for recruitment of 155 members of staff who include teachers and other district staff.

URN