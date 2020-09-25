Tororo Broadcasting Network fund-raiser now set for October 31

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A fundraiser for the proposed Tororo Broadcasting Network (TBN) that had earlier been scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed to October 31, 2020 to enable more well wishers to participate.

The decision was taken after President Yoweri Museveni confirmed that restrictions on travel to and through the border districts, Tororo included, had been lifted.

“The fundraising event that had been scheduled for September 26 has been postponed to October 31, 2020 to facilitate holding virtual and physical events concurrently. Please reserve that date as we expect to auction several items with a target of raising Ush100 million on that day,” said Geresom Okecho-Ochwo, co-chair of the committee in charge of the TBN project.

The Ush600 million funds drive to establish a radio to serve all corners of the district and beyond was earlier this year initiated by the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI), with appeals going to potential donors in Uganda and abroad.

Geresom Okecho revealed that ahead of the fundraising drive, they had got a Ush11 million boost from Keto Kayemba Nyapendi, secured a building to host a radio station, and also completed paper-work to obtain a frequency and license from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

The offer by Ambassador Bernadette Olowo- Freers of a building will offset a budget of Ush6m annually while registration costs to the tune of Ush45 million have been pledged by the area MP, Apollo Yeri.

The estimated cost of procuring radio equipment is US$25,000 (sh100m), and installation costs of about (sh50 million).

“We appreciate payment of sh11 million by dhakodwong Keto Kayemba Nyapendi in fulfillment of her pledge. Sisters , brothers make your pledges. We need our radio rocking Tororo air waves by November 2020,” Okecho said.

Earlier, Okecho said the TBN radio committee is still reconciling contributions done so far, including from all the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI) clans, but he concluded that “never in the history of Padhola have the Jopadhola community shown such impetus, zest and overwhelming enthusiasm to jointly follow a path that is envisioned to forge unity, development and collective progress for all.”

“At the fundraising event, TACI shall have a blend of virtual (involving Jopadhola in diaspora) and physical (scientific at the palace). On that day, many items will be auctioned. HRH The Kwar Adhola will officially launch the fundraising event,” Okecho confirmed.

TACI have also included a GoFundMe initiative online as one of the ways to raise funds. It is organised by Prof Robert Owor at Albany State University.

The committee has opened collection bank accounts with DFCU Bank Limited, Acacia Branch to ease the fundraising drive.

**********

ACCOUNT NO (UGX): 01063658295260

ACCOUNT NAME: TIENG ADHOLA DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION

BANK: DFCU BANK LIMITED, ACACIA BRANCH

SWIFT CODE: DFCUUGKAXXX

ACCOUNT NO (USD): 02063658329257

ACCOUNT NAME: TIENG ADHOLA DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION

BANK: DFCU BANK LIMITED, ACACIA BRANCH

SWIFT CODE: DFCUUGKAXXX

Treasurer, Constant Othieno Mayende Mobile Money (MTN: 0772 590464 or Airtel: 0751 233470)

Website: Jopadhola.com (CLICK)

GoFundMe (click)

