Toro Babies Home gets lifeline as well-wishers clear shs10 million medical debt

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After months of struggling with a UGX 10 million medical debt, Toro Babies Home in Fort Portal City has finally received major relief, thanks to the generosity of well-wishers who cleared the outstanding bill and offered an additional UGX 10 million to support future medical needs.

The support comes at a crucial time for the home, which shelters and cares for abandoned and vulnerable infants. Soaring medical expenses had increasingly threatened the quality of care offered to the children.

Ruth Tumusiime, the matron of the home, told URN that the medical debt had accumulated over the past two years due to frequent treatment needs among the children.

The payment was made on Friday by a team of visitors from MTN Uganda, led by Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Mulinge, who spent the day interacting with the children and donating food items, diapers, soap, and other essential supplies.

Tumusiime noted that, in addition to medical expenses, the home is grappling with a shortage of food and delays in the adoption of children with physical disabilities. She revealed that the facility is currently filled to capacity, hosting 50 children aged between 0 and 5 years.

Fort Portal City Member of Parliament Alex Ruhunda applauded the gesture and urged young people to act responsibly by avoiding bringing children into the world if they are unable to care for them. He also called upon the people of Tooro and the wider community to consistently support orphanages and homes that care for both children and the elderly.

URN