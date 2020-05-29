Top URA Commissioner resigns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One of Uganda Revenue Authority’s highest profile Commissioners Dicksons Kateshumbwa has resigned.

“Today after more than 14 years of service in the authority I have decied to end my tour of duty ahead of my contractual period with immediate effect,” he said in a letter to all staff.

He has been Commissioner for Domestic taxes, having last year been moved from the powerful post of Commissioner of Customs. He has also been Chairperson of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Council.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW