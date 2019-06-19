Top Nigerian comedian Klint da Drunk to perform in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nigerian based comedian, Klint da Drunk, will tomorrow (June 20) be the chief entertainer at the weekly comedy show at Uganda Manufacturers Association – located about 5 kilometers out of the capital city, Kampala.

Klint arrived at Entebbe International Airport at 2am aboard RwandAir together with his manager. He later spoke to journalists at a hotel in Kampala where he made funny jokes when asked questions.

“Comedy store is beautiful,” Klint said, “I love it…I never knew it was a sexy programme.”

He added: “I am happy to be here. I have been here for other programmes… later this year I will be back for another show.”

When asked about the food he likes to eat while in Uganda, Klint appeared ignorant but quickly said: “When I came last time, I ate the food…I don’t know the name…but it had cassava…then had meat by the side – fried and roasted.”

Klint said that Uganda is one of the countries that has “comedy as the biggest export.”

He promised his fans that he would use the experience gained around the world to entertain comedy lovers in Uganda, tomorrow.

Comedy Store host, Alex Muhangi, who received Klint at the Airport and attended the press conference said there is going to be lots of entertainment and fan. He said popular Ugandan singers Bebe Cool, Cindy and others will perform.