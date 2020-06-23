Time to join civil service- former deputy lord mayor

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sarah Kanyike has handed over the office of the Deputy Lord Mayor Kampala City, saying it is time for her to serve the country as a civil servant. It comes a few days after she was nominated by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as Director Gender, Community Service and Production in Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA.

The appointment ends Kanyike’s 20 years political career. Kanyike, who was replaced by Makerere University Councilor, Doreen Nyanjura, says she will strive to continue delivering services to the people of Kampala the moment she assumes her new office.

She explained that during her service as a political leader she has amassed knowledge in administration, which she will use in her new job. Kanyike asked her successor Nyanjura to further the agenda of bringing services to the people of Kampala because that is the goal of KCCA.

The City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago who had earlier on asked Kanyike to reject the nomination wished her success at her new job. Fellow councilors congratulated Kanyike upon her nomination and thanked her for her service as Deputy Lord Mayor since 2016.

They described Kanyike as an advisor, a teacher and a mother who played mature politics. At the same function, the Kampala Central One Councilor, Moses Kataabu took over the office of Executive Secretary in charge of Finance and Administration at KCCA.

This was formally held by Nyanjura. Kataabu pledged to ensure proper accountability of funds in KCCA and formulation of a strategic plan to guide the operations of the Authority since the previous one has expired. Both Nyanjura and Kataabu took oath and assumed their new offices immediately.

URN