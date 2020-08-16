Time running out for Setien as Barca to hold Directors’ meeting on Monday

Madrid, Spain | XINHUA | FC Barcelona coach Quique Setien’s time left at the club can probably be measured in hours after club president, Josep Maria Bartomeu called an emergency meeting of the club’s Board of Directors for Monday in the wake of Friday’s 8-2 humiliation in the quarterfinal of the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

Barca’s worst ever European defeat closes the first season in 13 years without a title for the club, but the manner of their defeat (in which they were outplayed and out-battled in every situation by Bayern) means that Setien’s future will be the first issue on the agenda, with the coach’s sacking almost certain to be announced.

Speaking in the wake of Friday’s defeat, Bartomeu seemed to confirm that Setien would not continue in the job he has only been in since replacing Ernesto Valverde in January.

“I am not going to say now what the decisions are, but some of them have already been taken and others will be taken,” said Bartomeu in Lisbon.

“Today is a day to reflect and from tomorrow (Saturday) we have to try and raise the morale of everyone at the club and the fans and we will take decisions next week,” commented the president, who added that Barca had “not been the team we are, not the club that represents us. It has been a disaster.”

Former midfielder Xavi Hernandez is the favorite to replace Setien with former Espanyol and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino another candidate, despite opposition due to him having coached Barca’s bitter local rivals.

*****

URN