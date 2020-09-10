Thugs raid Ofwono Opondo’s home in Mukono

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown machete-wielding thugs have attacked the home of spokesman and head of the Uganda Media Centre in Nasuuti Mukono.

Ofwono Opondo, who was not at home, sent out a distress call on twitter, to which Police responded.

“Police has now gained entry into the house, found most things in the bedrooms turned upside down. The assessments reportedly forced my wife and three daughters into another room. They haven’t yet been found them. Possibly hiding,” Ofwono said.

#DistressCall Attackers said to be many in number, have entered my house and into the bedrooms. My family under danger. @nbstv @ntvuganda — Ofwono Opondo P’Odel (@OfwonoOpondo) September 10, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW