Thugs clobber businessman to death in Kakumiro

Kakumiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thugs have waylaid and hit to death a business man in Kakumiro district. The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Simon Atagwireho, a businessman in Kihuna trading center, Kakindo sub county in Kakumiro district.

The incident happened on Thursday night at 10pm a few kilometers from Kihuna trading center where the deceased owns a retail shop.

He was waylaid by unknown thugs who severally hit him on the head with iron bars, killing him instantly.

Atagwireho’s lifeless body was discovered lying in a pool of blood by the road side by passersby who later alerted the police. The thugs had inflicted deep cuts on his head.

At the time he met his death, Atagwireho was riding from Kihuna trading center heading to his home in Kitabona trading center in the same sub county.

The thugs also took off with his motorcycle registration number UEU 880D Bajaj that he was riding at the time and an unspecified amount of money that he had in his pocket.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says police immediately rushed to the crime scene on getting the information but it was too late for them to apprehend the thugs.

He says police preliminary investigations show the thugs have been monitoring the deceased for many days.

He says police picked the body and took it to Kakumiro health center IV for postmortem.

Postmortem results indicate that the deceased succumbed to injuries he sustained during the attack.

According to Hakiza, investigations into the matter have commenced and he has called upon members of the public to cooperate and avail police with the necessary information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

URN