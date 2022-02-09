Three year old girl defiled, strangled to death in Hoima

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Hoima is investigating circumstances under which a 3-year-old girl was defiled and strangled to death.

The incident happened in Buseruka trading center in Nyakabingo parish, Buseruka sub county in Hoima district.

The child went missing from her parent’s home on February 6, 2022 in the afternoon, prompting her family to report a case of a missing person at Buseruka police post.

Mary Muber, the child’s mother told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Wednesday morning that on the fateful day, she thought her daughter had gone to play with her friends but she waited for her to return home in vain. This prompted her to report the matter to police.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says police and area residents swung into action and started searching for the child.

Her lifeless body was found lying in a nearby bush near Buseruka trading center on the same day she went missing.

Hakiza says the body was picked by police who later took it to Hoima city mortuary for postmortem.

According to Hakiza, the postmortem report indicated that the minor was first defiled before being strangled to death and her body dumped in the bush.

Defilement is not new in Hoima. Last week, a primary school teacher was arrested for aggravated defilement. George Obiga 36, who teaches at Mother Claudia Primary school in Rwenkobe cell in Hoima West division was accused of defiling an eight-year-old pupil.

Obiga reportedly sneaked into the minor’s home in Rwenkobe cell on January 27, 2022, while her parents were away and defiled her.

Residents heard the minor screaming for help and rushed to see what was happening, only to find Obita red-handed defiling her.

He managed to escape but residents pursued him until they apprehended him.

They handed him over to Hoima city central police station where he is locked up for aggravated defilement.

URN